Thanksgiving drivers on southbound I-285 in DeKalb County faced a full closure past I-20 after a crash early Thursday.

Where it happened: In a 4:45 a.m. alert, Georgia DOT said all southbound lanes were blocked past Exit 46. The ramps from I-20 to southbound I-285 were open at the time of the alert.

What drivers should know: Georgia 511 urged drivers to use a different route. The agency did not give a reopening time in its alert. Check Georgia 511 for current conditions before leaving.