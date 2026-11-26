Thanksgiving drivers on southbound I-285 in DeKalb County faced a full closure past I-20 after a crash early Thursday.
Where it happened: In a 4:45 a.m. alert, Georgia DOT said all southbound lanes were blocked past Exit 46. The ramps from I-20 to southbound I-285 were open at the time of the alert.
What drivers should know: Georgia 511 urged drivers to use a different route. The agency did not give a reopening time in its alert. Check Georgia 511 for current conditions before leaving.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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