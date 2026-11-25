Aiken Regional Medical Centers would change hands under a deal that brings the South Carolina hospital into Georgia-based Piedmont Healthcare. Universal Health Services put the price at about $500 million, subject to adjustments.

What’s included: The sale covers a 211-bed hospital, a 62-bed behavioral health facility and related assets, according to the seller’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What’s next: The deal still needs government approvals. The filing says closing is set for Jan. 31, 2027, or five business days after all conditions are met, whichever is later.