Aiken Regional Medical Centers would change hands under a deal that brings the South Carolina hospital into Georgia-based Piedmont Healthcare. Universal Health Services put the price at about $500 million, subject to adjustments.
What’s included: The sale covers a 211-bed hospital, a 62-bed behavioral health facility and related assets, according to the seller’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
What’s next: The deal still needs government approvals. The filing says closing is set for Jan. 31, 2027, or five business days after all conditions are met, whichever is later.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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