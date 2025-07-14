A sea of flashing lights on a Georgia interstate. State troopers pulled over on the shoulder, measuring speed with radar guns while traffic blurs by at 90. It’s not just a warning, it’s a crackdown.

Operation Southern Slow Down is back. And this year, the stakes are even higher.

🚦 Why It Matters: Speeding is killing more people than ever. In Georgia, 349 people died in speed-related crashes last year—a 35% jump from 2019. Across the five participating states, the death toll reached 1,604.

These aren’t just numbers. They’re stories cut short because someone couldn’t wait.

👮 What’s Happening: From July 14 to 20, law enforcement across Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee will be coordinating an aggressive effort to curb speeding. Florida’s campaign ends on the 19th.

In 2024, Georgia troopers issued over 62,000 citations and warnings during the operation. Nearly 80% were for speeding.

DUI arrests hit 446. Another 1,200 warnings were issued for distracted driving.

🎯 Between The Lines: More young drivers and motorcyclists dying due to speeding. In Georgia, 37% of male drivers aged 15–20 killed in crashes had been speeding. For motorcyclists aged 21–24, the number is even worse: more than half were speeding when they died.

🚨 Catch Up Quick: Nationally, speed-related deaths jumped 22% between 2019 and 2023. In the Southeast, most of these crashes aren’t happening on interstates—they’re happening on everyday roads.

