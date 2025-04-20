Photos: Sleeping Driver’s Car Slams Into Georgia Deputy Patrol Vehicle

Share

A GMC Yukon crashed into a Twiggs County patrol deputy’s Ford F-150 pickup truck after running a stop sign at the Exit 24 ramp off westbound I-16 on April 16 at 11:11 p.m.

Deputies say the male driver had fallen asleep at the wheel before the collision. The deputy escaped serious injury thanks to the truck’s airbag deployment, while the Yukon’s driver and female passenger were taken to the hospital with minor complaints.

Photos: Here are photos of the Sheriff’s vehicle and the Yukon.

In Context: Drowsy driving significantly impairs judgment and increases crash risk, comparable to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Take Action: If you feel drowsy while driving, pull off the road immediately. When traveling with a licensed passenger, ask them to take over driving while you rest. If you spot a driver who appears to be falling asleep at the wheel, call 911 immediately—your call could prevent a crash and save lives.