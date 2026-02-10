Listen to this post

A concrete pump truck flipped over on the northbound bypass in Burke County, closing part of the road. The road has since reopened.

What’s happening: Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Management Agency responded to the crash. The truck overturned on the northbound bypass between Olympic Drive and Woodland Road. Chanceys Wrecker Service was on scene to help clear the truck.

What’s important: The northbound bypass was closed between Olympic Drive and Woodland Road while crews worked. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to slow down near the area.

What happens next: The road is back open. The Sheriff’s Office is still asking drivers to use caution near the scene.