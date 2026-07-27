What’s Happening: The wreck happened around 1:19 p.m. near Anderson Estates Court. A 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle and a blue 2009 Toyota Corolla were both heading north on Ernest Barrett Parkway when the rider came off the bike. Police say the reason is not yet known.

What We Know: After the rider fell, the motorcycle kept going north on its own and hit the passenger side of the Toyota. The bike then crossed the center median and came to a stop on the western shoulder of the road. The rider landed on the driveway of a property on Ernest Barrett Parkway. The Toyota driver was not hurt.

The Path Forward: The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call (770) 499-3987. The case number is 26047502.