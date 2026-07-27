MARIETTA — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Ernest Barrett Parkway in Marietta on Saturday afternoon.
What’s Happening: The wreck happened around 1:19 p.m. near Anderson Estates Court. A 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle and a blue 2009 Toyota Corolla were both heading north on Ernest Barrett Parkway when the rider came off the bike. Police say the reason is not yet known.
What We Know: After the rider fell, the motorcycle kept going north on its own and hit the passenger side of the Toyota. The bike then crossed the center median and came to a stop on the western shoulder of the road. The rider landed on the driveway of a property on Ernest Barrett Parkway. The Toyota driver was not hurt.
The Path Forward: The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call (770) 499-3987. The case number is 26047502.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
- Stockbridge restaurant fails health inspection with a score of 45
- Inmate escapes from Georgia jail Sunday morning
- The heat index could hit 111 in parts of Georgia today
- Boil water advisory issued for four Effingham County neighborhoods tonight
- Body found in car matches description of missing Macon-area woman