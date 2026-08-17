Residents across much of Georgia and parts of South Carolina, Alabama and Florida face heat index values as high as 111 Monday. Hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illness.

What’s happening: An advisory for east central Georgia and central South Carolina remains in effect until 8 p.m. Eastern time, with heat index values up to 109. Advisories covering south central and southwest Georgia, southeast Alabama and parts of Florida call for values up to 110 or 111 and run as late as 8 p.m. Eastern, or 7 p.m. Central.

Areas listed:

The east central Georgia and central South Carolina advisory includes Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Bamberg, northern and southern Lancaster, and northwestern, central and southeastern Orangeburg.

The advisories farther south include Coffee, Dale, Henry, Geneva, Houston, North Walton, Central Walton, Holmes, Washington, Jackson, Inland Jefferson, Madison, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, Inland Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Dixie, Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Early, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes and Lanier.

What this means for you: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and avoid the sun. Wear lightweight, loose clothing and limit hard outdoor activity to the early morning or evening.

Outdoor work: Workers should take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned place. Check on relatives and neighbors, and never leave young children or pets in an unattended vehicle.

If someone gets sick: Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded place. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 911.

The path forward: Residents should monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.