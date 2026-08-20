Drivers can again use all lanes of Moreland Avenue after a truck crash closed part of the road Thursday in DeKalb County.
What happened: A tractor-trailer overturned at Moreland Avenue and Thurman Drive, DeKalb County police said. Officials did not provide the time of the crash.
Traffic impact: The crash closed Moreland Avenue between Henrico Road and East Conley Road. The closure included the I-285 exits to Moreland Avenue.
What is unknown: Police did not release information about injuries or what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.