Drivers can again use all lanes of Moreland Avenue after a truck crash closed part of the road Thursday in DeKalb County.

What happened: A tractor-trailer overturned at Moreland Avenue and Thurman Drive, DeKalb County police said. Officials did not provide the time of the crash.

Traffic impact: The crash closed Moreland Avenue between Henrico Road and East Conley Road. The closure included the I-285 exits to Moreland Avenue.

What is unknown: Police did not release information about injuries or what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.