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VILLA RICA — Villa Rica police are trying to identify a person caught on camera during a shoplifting at Walmart.

What we know: A photo of the suspect is available through the Villa Rica Police Department. Police have not said when the theft happened or what was taken.

If you know this person: Call Detective O’Neal at (678) 840-1320 or email joneal@villarica.gov. You do not have to give your name.

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B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.

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