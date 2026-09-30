VILLA RICA — Carroll County opened Moss Ferry Park today, giving residents a new place to walk, run and hike on land that could have instead become a neighborhood of nearly 300 houses.
What’s happening: The park sits at 660 Moss Ferry Road in Villa Rica. It opened to the public on September 29.
What’s new:The land was donated to Carroll County by Jeff and Brenda Matthews and their family. County officials say the property had previously been zoned for a housing development that could have included about 300 homes. Instead, it was preserved as parkland on the north end of the county.
What this means for you: The park has a network of trails ranging from about half a mile to more than three miles, giving walkers, runners and hikers several route options. The property backs up to the Fairfield Plantation community and is near the Sandhill and Fairfield neighborhoods.
Early plans for the property focused on building nature trails to serve residents in those areas. Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan, who runs and hikes, called the project meaningful to her personally.
“This is one of those projects that I have been excited about from the very beginning,” Morgan said. “As someone who loves to run and hike, I know how valuable spaces like this are to a community. The generosity of the Matthews family gave us an incredible opportunity, and so many people have worked to turn that opportunity into what you see here today.”
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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