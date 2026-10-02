A 37-year-old man died early Friday morning at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center in Macon after deputies found him unresponsive in his cell.

What happened: Deputies found Brandon Joe McCoy not breathing in his cell at 12:28 a.m. They performed life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived. McCoy was pronounced dead at the jail by Deputy Bibb County Coroner Lonnie Miley.

What he was charged with: McCoy was being held on charges of theft by receiving, fleeing and eluding police, and obstruction. His family has been notified of his death.

What comes next: Because McCoy died while in custody, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy to determine how he died. Internal affairs investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are also looking into the circumstances of his death.