Guns, Drugs, and Ammo Seized in Savannah Traffic Stop

Share

Savannah police arrested 23-year-old Gary Washington and 29-year-old Kadeem Grant during a patrol of Kayton Homes just after midnight on April 26.

Officers say they stopped a vehicle and immediately smelled marijuana. After searching the car, police found four guns, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, drugs, and items used for drug distribution.

Washington faces charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and a vehicle window tint violation. Grant was charged with possession of marijuana under one ounce and having open alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

By The Numbers:

— 4 firearms seized

— Over 500 rounds of ammunition found

— 2 men arrested

In Context: Kayton Homes is a public housing community in Savannah. Police have increased patrols in the area as part of efforts to address violent crime. The Violent Crimes Task Force often targets areas with higher rates of gun and drug offenses.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.