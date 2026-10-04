Two people were killed and as many as 35 others were hurt when gunfire broke out at a crowded neighborhood block party in Vienna early Sunday morning.

What happened: Shots were fired about 1:25 a.m. on Pine Street, where more than 1,000 people had gathered for an unofficial homecoming block party. A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured were taken to several regional hospitals.

The investigation: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case at the request of the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were already patrolling the area when the shooting happened. No suspects have been identified and no motive has been established. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI.

The school response: The block party had no connection to Dooly County Schools. Even so, Superintendent Sherrod Willaford said the district recognizes the shooting’s reach into the school community.

“The Dooly County School System is deeply saddened by the overnight shooting in Vienna. Our hearts are with the families grieving the loss of loved ones, those who were injured, and everyone affected by this tragedy,” Willaford said.

“While the gathering where the incident occurred was not a school-sponsored event, we recognize that its impact may reach many of our students, families, and staff. Student and staff safety remain our highest priority. We have taken additional proactive safety measures, and our schools are prepared to welcome students and staff on Monday,” he said.

The district has brought in crisis support teams to help students, families, and staff. Families who want help for their children can reach out to their school’s front office.

“Recognizing the emotional impact of this tragedy, we have activated our crisis support teams to assist. Families seeking support for their children are encouraged to contact their school’s administration,” Willaford said.

What the school district is asking: Willaford urged the community not to share unverified names, details, or graphic images out of respect for affected families. He said people should look to law enforcement for updates on the investigation and to the school district’s official channels for information about school operations.

“We also encourage our community to check in with students, staff, parents, and neighbors throughout the coming week. A caring conversation, a listening ear, and continued support can make a meaningful difference,” he said.