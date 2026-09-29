Carroll County residents who use the county’s residential trash and recycling drop-off sites will need a pass beginning January 1, 2027. Passes go on sale Thursday.

What’s happening: Carroll County starts selling 2027 Convenience Center Passes October 1. The county runs 10 staffed drop-off sites where residents can bring household garbage, recyclables, furniture, and metal. No pass is needed to use the sites until the new year.

What it costs: An annual pass is $50 per household. Residents 65 and older pay $25.

How to get one: Passes can be bought in person at Carroll County Community Development, 423 College Street in Carrollton. The county accepts cash, check, or credit and debit cards in person, though card payments carry a processing fee. Passes are also available online at a link on the county’s permitting site, but online buyers must create an account first, and processing and mailing fees apply.

To get a pass, residents must show a photo ID with a Carroll County address. If the ID does not show a Carroll County address, a current utility bill showing county residence is also required.

What’s not accepted: The drop-off sites do not take appliances that contain Freon, such as refrigerators or freezers.

Good to know: The pass system covers only the convenience centers. The county’s Transfer Station is a separate, larger facility that charges by weight rather than a flat annual fee. That site charges $70 per ton for household and commercial refuse, with a $25 minimum.