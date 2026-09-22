What happened: Brayan Castro-Delgado was driving a black Nissan Frontier east on Old Hull Road around 5:55 a.m. when the truck crossed the center line, left the road, and hit a ditch near 600 Old Hull Road. Castro-Delgado got out of the truck and walked into the road, where a westbound white GMC Sierra struck him. He died at the scene.

By the numbers: Monday’s crash is the 10th deadly crash in Athens-Clarke County so far in 2026.

What’s next: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Senior Police Officer Sartain at Adam.sartain@accgov.com or (762) 400-7040.