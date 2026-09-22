ATHENS — A 30-year-old Athens man died Monday morning after getting out of his car following a crash and being hit by another vehicle on Old Hull Road.
What happened: Brayan Castro-Delgado was driving a black Nissan Frontier east on Old Hull Road around 5:55 a.m. when the truck crossed the center line, left the road, and hit a ditch near 600 Old Hull Road. Castro-Delgado got out of the truck and walked into the road, where a westbound white GMC Sierra struck him. He died at the scene.
By the numbers: Monday’s crash is the 10th deadly crash in Athens-Clarke County so far in 2026.
What’s next: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Senior Police Officer Sartain at Adam.sartain@accgov.com or (762) 400-7040.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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