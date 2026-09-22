The Reporter's Notebook is a rolling list of developing stories our newsroom is following. Check back throughout the day for updates.
- One westbound and one eastbound lane are open on Shorter Avenue near Farmers Furniture in Rome. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area until the situation is cleared.
- Crews will set beams on the new Bells Ferry Road bridge and conduct blasting on the north side of the structure around noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of GDOT's bridge replacement project.