The city’s name says it all. “Villa Rica” is most commonly translated as “City of Gold.” The literal Portuguese translation is “City of Riches.” That name traces back to 1826, when gold was first struck atop a hill near what is now the Pine Mountain Gold Museum. The area was then called Pine Town. That discovery sparked a gold rush that spread to other North Georgia towns. Over time, Pine Town, Hixtown, and Cheevestown merged to become Villa Rica.

The gold found here was no ordinary find. Georgia’s gold vein is considered one of the purest in the world, coming out of the ground at 98 percent pure.

The Gold Rush Festival

The Gold Rush Festival kicks off the season in historic downtown Villa Rica. Visitors can expect live music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and family-friendly activities throughout the day.

The festival is a natural starting point for anyone who wants to understand what makes Villa Rica tick. Historic downtown is also home to locally owned boutiques and award-winning restaurants worth exploring before or after the festivities.

Pine Mountain Gold Museum and Scenic Railroad

For a deeper look at the city’s mining past, the Pine Mountain Gold Museum and Scenic Railroad is the place to go. The museum holds exhibits of unique minerals from the region and around the world. Among the standout pieces are mammoth ivory estimated to be 10,000 years old and Trinitite — a mineral glass formed during the 1945 Trinity atomic test.

The museum sits on 30 acres of forest with two miles of walking trails. Visitors can also try their hand at gold panning for a small fee, and they get to keep any gems or gold they find.

The historic C.P. Huntington Engine No. 310 offers a one-mile ride through the base of Pine Mountain and past the ruins of the old mining station — the only active gold mine at a gold museum in Georgia.

Starting Oct. 1, the train transforms into the Nightmare Express, a ghost train experience running through the month. In late November, it shifts again into a holiday ride for the season.

More Fall and Winter Events

The season does not slow down after the Gold Rush Festival. Here is what else is coming up:

Hispanic Heritage Festival — Oct. 10: A celebration of Hispanic and Latino cultures featuring music, dance, food, and vendors in Villa Rica.

Golden City Car Cruisers Monthly Cruise-In — Third Saturday of each month, March through October: Classic cars, live music, and door prizes. The October edition will be one of the last of the season.

Thrill at the Mill — Oct. 24: A family-friendly Halloween event where local businesses set up decorated booths and pass out candy.

Christmas on Main — Dec. 5, beginning at noon: The holiday season comes to downtown Villa Rica with a full afternoon of festivities.

New Year’s Celebration — Dec. 31, beginning at 4 p.m.: Ring in 2027 in the City of Gold.

If You Go

Getting there: Villa Rica sits along Interstate 20, making it easy to reach from Atlanta and surrounding areas.

Where to stay: Visitors have several options depending on what kind of trip they have in mind.

Holiday Inn Express and nearby chain hotels are located close to Interstate 20and offer convenient access to all of Villa Rica’s attractions.

Villa Rica Bed and Breakfast is a couples-only retreat set on 80 acres. It offers a quieter, more private experience for those looking to make a weekend of it.

For a complete list of lodging options, [click here].

More information: Contact the Villa Rica Convention and Visitors Bureau at (678) 840-1160 or visit VisitVillaRica.com. The office is located at 106 Temple Street, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.