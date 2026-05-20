Kennesaw State University has been admitted as a member of the Georgia Research Alliance, a move that marks a major step forward for the university’s growing research program.

The alliance supports universities by helping recruit top researchers, providing access to lab equipment and facilities, and helping move university discoveries into the marketplace.

“Becoming a Georgia Research Alliance member reflects the tremendous momentum of our research endeavors and the impact that Kennesaw State is making across Georgia and beyond,” university President Kathy S. Schwaig said. “We are thankful to the Georgia General Assembly and all the state leaders who support the growth of innovation in our state through GRA and through rapidly growing research universities such as Kennesaw State.”

Kennesaw State holds a Carnegie R2 research designation and has met the benchmarks for the next level — R1 — for three straight years. That includes spending more than $50 million on research and awarding more than 70 research doctorates each year.

Faculty members have also turned research discoveries into real-world products and services, the university said.

For more information, contact Paul Floeckher at pfloeckh@kennesaw.edu or (470) 578-3057.