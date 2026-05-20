New statewide data shows one in three Georgia children cannot swim on their own in deep water — even as nearly 90% of parents say learning to swim is important.

What’s Happening: The Emory Center for Child Health Policy at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health released the findings Wednesday. Researchers surveyed about 1,000 Georgia parents between Oct. 30 and Nov. 24, 2025. The survey was designed to reflect the state’s population as a whole.

The Gaps: The data shows the problem hits some communities much harder than others:

Nearly half of Black children in Georgia cannot swim on their own, compared to fewer than 1 in 4 white children.

Children from households earning under $75,000 are significantly less likely to know how to swim than children from higher-income families.

Rural families are significantly more likely to say there are no swimming facilities near them.

What’s Behind It: Cost is the most common reason parents say they have not signed their children up for swim lessons, especially among lower-income and Hispanic families. Parents who cannot swim themselves — a group that is disproportionately Black, Hispanic, and lower-income — also say their own lack of skills makes it harder for their children to learn, passing the risk from one generation to the next.

“Too many Georgia children cannot swim, creating a real risk of drowning. We found that these risks are not equally distributed. Nearly half of Black children cannot swim,” said Stephen Patrick, director of the Emory Center for Child Health Policy. “We have an obligation to act on this evidence to give Georgia children the chance to learn these skills. Strategic investments in community-based swim education can save lives and close these gaps.”

Why It Matters: Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death among children in the United States.

What the YMCA Is Doing: The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has provided more than 10,000 free swimming lessons to children over the past five years. Earlier this year, the organization dropped its requirement that families hold a facility membership before signing up for swimming lessons. Financial help is also available for families who cannot afford lessons. More information is at ymcaatlanta.org/swim.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to be safe and confident around water, regardless of their zip code or family income,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “This research confirms what we’ve known for years: too many families face barriers to learning a life-saving skill.”

The Path Forward: The survey found Georgia parents most often turn to community organizations, doctors, and friends or family for information about drowning prevention, suggesting that trusted local institutions are well-positioned to reach the families who need help most.