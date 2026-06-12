Drivers on Ga. 400 will hit nightly lane closures in both directions starting Monday as crews build new express lanes along a 16-mile stretch from Sandy Springs to Forsyth County.

What’s happening: Work runs Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The project adds express lanes from the MARTA North Springs Station area near Exit 5C in Fulton County to about a mile north of McFarland Parkway near Exit 12 in Forsyth County.

Closed lanes next week:

Ga. 400 southbound from Spalding Drive to Abernathy Road: one right lane closed nightly

Ga. 400 southbound from Holcomb Bridge Road to Abernathy Road: two lanes closed nightly, including the inside left lane and shoulder

Ga. 400 northbound from Abernathy Road to Spalding Drive: one left lane closed nightly

Ga. 400 northbound from Abernathy Road to Spalding Drive: one right lane closed nightly

What this means for you: Anyone driving Ga. 400 between Sandy Springs and the Forsyth County line should plan for delays each night between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Friday, June 19.

The path forward: Schedules can shift due to weather. Drivers can get real-time updates by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.