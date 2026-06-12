Drivers on Ga. 400 will hit nightly lane closures in both directions starting Monday as crews build new express lanes along a 16-mile stretch from Sandy Springs to Forsyth County.
What’s happening: Work runs Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The project adds express lanes from the MARTA North Springs Station area near Exit 5C in Fulton County to about a mile north of McFarland Parkway near Exit 12 in Forsyth County.
Closed lanes next week:
- Ga. 400 southbound from Spalding Drive to Abernathy Road: one right lane closed nightly
- Ga. 400 southbound from Holcomb Bridge Road to Abernathy Road: two lanes closed nightly, including the inside left lane and shoulder
- Ga. 400 northbound from Abernathy Road to Spalding Drive: one left lane closed nightly
- Ga. 400 northbound from Abernathy Road to Spalding Drive: one right lane closed nightly
What this means for you: Anyone driving Ga. 400 between Sandy Springs and the Forsyth County line should plan for delays each night between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Friday, June 19.
The path forward: Schedules can shift due to weather. Drivers can get real-time updates by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.