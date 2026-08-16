People across much of Georgia are under a heat advisory through Monday. The heat index, a measure of how hot it feels, may reach 109.

When heat peaks: The highest heat index values are expected from late morning through late afternoon. Hot weather and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Overnight conditions: Temperatures and humidity will stay high overnight, giving little relief to people who are more likely to get sick from the heat.

What you should do:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun.

Check on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra care outside and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Limit hard outdoor activity to early morning or evening when possible.

Take action if someone shows symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Areas covered: The advisory includes Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, Gordon, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs.

The path forward: The heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.