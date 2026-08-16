All residents escaped the blaze and were later reunited with their families, sheriff’s officials said.

What happened: A 911 caller reported the fire at about 1:30 p.m. at the facility on North Main Street. Firefighters found smoke and flames inside and put out the fire within minutes.

The damage: The building had fire and smoke damage, along with moderate water damage.

The cause: Early reports point to a lightning strike during a storm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.