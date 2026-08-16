TENNILLE — A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at an assisted living facility in Tennille.
All residents escaped the blaze and were later reunited with their families, sheriff’s officials said.
What happened: A 911 caller reported the fire at about 1:30 p.m. at the facility on North Main Street. Firefighters found smoke and flames inside and put out the fire within minutes.
The damage: The building had fire and smoke damage, along with moderate water damage.
The cause: Early reports point to a lightning strike during a storm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.