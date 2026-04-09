Single-lane closures on Bells Ferry Road in Cherokee County began today, and continue through Thursday, April 16, as part of a bridge replacement project.
What’s Happening: The closures run from Wooten Drive to North Victoria Drive. One lane at a time will be closed each weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic through the work zone.
What’s Important: The lane restrictions are needed for utility work tied to the bridge replacement. Closures will not be in effect on Saturday or Sunday.
How This Affects Real People: Drivers using that stretch of Bells Ferry Road on weekdays should plan for delays during the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. window. Cherokee County is asking people to avoid the area if they can.
The Path Forward: The closures are set to lift after April 16.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.