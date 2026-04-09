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Single-lane closures on Bells Ferry Road in Cherokee County began today, and continue through Thursday, April 16, as part of a bridge replacement project.

What’s Happening: The closures run from Wooten Drive to North Victoria Drive. One lane at a time will be closed each weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic through the work zone.

What’s Important: The lane restrictions are needed for utility work tied to the bridge replacement. Closures will not be in effect on Saturday or Sunday.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers using that stretch of Bells Ferry Road on weekdays should plan for delays during the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. window. Cherokee County is asking people to avoid the area if they can.

The Path Forward: The closures are set to lift after April 16.