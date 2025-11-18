All lanes are open again after a crash that shutdown I-575 in Cherokee County Monday night.
According to the Holly Springs Police Department, all lanes on I-575 Southbound at Marble Quarry Road were shutdown.
Drivers were encouraged to find an alternate route before lanes reopened.
B.T. Clark
