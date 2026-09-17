Drivers heading through southwest Fulton County this weekend will face full lane closures on I-285 starting Friday night and running through early Monday morning.

What’s happening: All northbound and southbound lanes on I-285 between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and SR 166/Langford Parkway (Exit 5) will close from 7 p.m. Friday, September 18, through 5 a.m. Monday, September 21. Crews will be milling and grinding concrete during that time to repair or replace sections of the roadway.

What this means for you: Anyone traveling that stretch of I-285 this weekend should expect significant delays and plan an alternate route ahead of time. Drivers should watch for changing lane patterns, follow posted signs, and allow extra travel time if passing through the work zone.

By the numbers: The closures are part of the $206 million I-285 Westside Rebuild project, which is focused on repairing and replacing concrete road slabs along the corridor. The project is scheduled to be finished in 2028.

The path forward: Real-time traffic updates are available by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.