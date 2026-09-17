Nearly two-thirds of Georgia families say rising costs are making traditional fall activities too expensive, according to a new survey by financial media company MarketBeat, which polled families about how the cost of living is changing their plans this season.

What’s happening: Fifty-seven percent of families surveyed expect to spend less on fall activities this year than in years past, while 38% plan to spend about the same. Only 5% said they plan to spend more.

What families are doing instead: Nearly half — 48% — have already gone looking for free fall activities because of current costs. Two-thirds said free admission will be extremely or very important when deciding which events to attend. Twenty-four percent said they would drive more than 50 miles to get to a free fall event, and another 34% would travel between 26 and 50 miles.

What families want most: When asked what matters most in a free fall outing, respondents ranked their priorities this way:

Family-friendly activities: 21%

Entertainment: 19%

Proximity to home: 17%

Scenery: 13%

Number of activities: 9%

Free parking: 8%

Food and drink options: 8%

Accessibility: 4%

Photo opportunities: 1%

What they’re asking for: Four in five respondents — 81% — said local governments and community groups should offer more free seasonal events while household budgets remain stretched. Grocery bills, housing costs, and other everyday expenses are taking up a growing share of what families bring home each month.

MarketBeat founder Matt Paulson said the numbers reflect choices families are making at the kitchen table, not just trends on a spreadsheet.

“Inflationary pressure is not confined to financial charts or economic reports, but it shows up in the everyday decisions families make,” Paulson said. “As the cost of essentials takes up more of the household budget, purchasing power is reduced, and discretionary spending is often the first area to feel the squeeze. What these findings show is that families are not willing to give up the experiences and traditions they look forward to each fall. Instead, they are becoming more selective about where their money goes and actively seeking better-value alternatives. Free festivals, concerts, trails and community celebrations allow households to enjoy the season without placing further pressure on already stretched budgets. With 65% of respondents saying traditional fall activities are becoming unaffordable, free admission is no longer simply a bonus. For many families, it is what makes the outing financially possible.”

Free options in Georgia this fall: MarketBeat identified two free fall events in Georgia worth knowing about. The Candler Park Fall Fest in Atlanta runs October 3 to 4 and features an artist market, food trucks, live bands, a kids’ zone, and a 5K race. The event started in 2001 as a neighborhood fundraiser. The Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival takes place October 17 on Center, Commercial, and Railroad streets in Conyers, closing those historic streets to traffic. That festival has run since 1980, making it the city’s longest-running. It includes arts and crafts vendors, live music, and children’s activities.