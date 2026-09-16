University of Georgia researchers have confirmed long-tailed weasels living in parts of Georgia where the animals had never been documented before, using a detection method that pairs trained dogs with strategically placed cameras.

What happened: The Athens-based research team developed a combined approach that proved far more effective than cameras alone. The method is 30 times more effective and 10 times cheaper than using cameras by themselves. Researchers first tested the technique in North Georgia, then applied it across the state.

What they found: Weasels turned up in parts of Georgia where they had never been confirmed. The animals were also documented in South Georgia for the first time in 30 years. The study found weasels tend to live near water with dense forest cover or fallen logs nearby. Detection rates peaked in April and May, likely because females are more active hunting and storing food while raising young. A smaller spike in detections also occurred in fall, possibly as the animals build up food stores before winter.

Why it was hard: Weasels are notoriously difficult to spot, and researchers know little about where they prefer to live or how healthy their populations are across the Southeast. Doctoral candidate Jenna Myers, the study’s corresponding author at UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said reliable detection methods matter because absence of evidence is not the same as evidence of absence.

“If you don’t detect an animal, does that mean that they’re not there or is that just absence of detection? More reliable detection methods can help us distinguish between the two,” Myers said.

Bigger picture: The technique works beyond weasels. Myers said the method also improves detection of coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, opossums, and other small predators.

“Weasels are so hard to find, but this also works great for coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, opossums and other small predators. So, increasing detections of difficult-to-detect species like weasels means we can use cameras to get an idea of what’s going on with the entire predator community,” Myers said.