On a day set aside to celebrate democracy, The Carter Center chose to make a film about two people who disagree.
That’s the provocation at the heart of “Common Ground,” a short film released Monday by the Atlanta-based organization to mark International Day of Democracy and National Voter Registration Day. Directed and written by Nate Townsend and shot on Super 16mm film in and around Folkston, Georgia, the film depicts two people exercising their right to disagree — and choosing to participate in democracy together anyway. Its central message is plain: “We don’t have to agree to get along.”
The release comes with midterm elections a few months out and, by the Carter Center’s own framing, a country that “feels increasingly divided.”
The film is one piece of a broader push. The Carter Center also used the occasion to highlight its Democracy Resilience Networks, a program operating across seven states that brings together trusted leaders from across the political spectrum. The networks are locally driven and co-led by people from different sides of the political aisle — participants who may not agree on policy but share a commitment to democratic ideals and peaceful dialogue. The work, as the Carter Center describes it, centers on listening respectfully, disagreeing agreeably, and resisting the urge to dismiss the other side entirely.
You can watch the video below.
The Carter Center encouraged every eligible American to register and vote ahead of the coming election season.
Founded in 1982 by former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in partnership with Emory University, the Carter Center is a not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization that has worked in over 90 countries on issues ranging from conflict resolution and democratic development to disease prevention and mental health care.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
- Weasels have been spotted in parts of Georgia for the first time
- Roswell residents revolt against proposed 56% property tax-rate increase
- Blue Ridge law firm helps families plan estates, close homes, and handle divorce
- Man killed, 2 others shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Albany
- Nurse arrested for giving jail inmate turned boyfriend unprescribed drugs