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CANTON — All lanes of Northside Parkway in Canton are closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle near Northside Cherokee Boulevard.

What’s Happening: The road is fully blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Drivers in the area should find another route and plan for delays.

What This Means for You: If you travel Northside Parkway, avoid the area until the road reopens. No reopening time has been announced.

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