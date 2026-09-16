CANTON — All lanes of Northside Parkway in Canton are closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle near Northside Cherokee Boulevard.
What’s Happening: The road is fully blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Drivers in the area should find another route and plan for delays.
What This Means for You: If you travel Northside Parkway, avoid the area until the road reopens. No reopening time has been announced.
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