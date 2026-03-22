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Drivers in Chatham County will face road closures at the I-16 and I-95 interchange this week as part of an ongoing construction project.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects running Sunday, March 22, through Saturday, March 28.

What’s Important: In addition to full closures, drivers should expect intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures within the work zone throughout the week.

What We Know: GDOT says exact closure times may change due to weather. The agency is advising drivers to expect delays, slow down in the work zone, stay alert, and watch for workers.

The Path Forward: The closures are tied to the 16@95 Improvement Projects, an active construction effort at one of the Savannah area’s busiest highway interchanges. No completion date was included in the advisory.