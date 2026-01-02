The Towns County Sheriff’s Office said one previously reported missing firearm has been recovered while another remains unaccounted for, and the agency’s budget for 2026 has been approved by the county commissioner. An investigation into the missing firearm is ongoing.

What’s Happening: The Towns County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of two agency-owned firearms previously reported missing has been located, while a second firearm with serial number CETD710 has not yet been recovered, according to a sheriff’s office update released Friday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an active investigation into the missing firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office also reported that its budget for the 2026 fiscal year was approved by the county commissioner.

What We Know: In December, the sheriff’s office reported that internal audits identified missing items from the agency’s evidence room and its county-owned equipment inventory.

During that review, the agency reported that two Glock Model 45 9mm handguns purchased in 2025 were missing. The sheriff’s office said the firearms had never been issued to any employee and were entered into a national law enforcement database.

The sheriff’s office issued a legal notice setting a deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, for anyone in possession of county-owned property to return it. The notice said failure to return the items could result in criminal or civil action.

The evidence room audit was conducted by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, and a separate inventory review was completed for department equipment.

What’s Confirmed: The sheriff’s office said several pieces of agency-owned equipment have been returned since the notice was issued.

The agency said it appreciated those who returned the items.

What’s Still Unknown: The sheriff’s office said it will release additional information about the missing firearm when appropriate.