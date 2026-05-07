Highway 32 is back open in Brantley County, but drivers heading into the area need to slow down and stay alert.

Road open, danger not gone

The Brantley County Sheriff’s Office announced the reopening Thursday, warning that fire crews and heavy equipment are still actively working along the corridor. Smoke is reducing visibility in the area, particularly during the morning hours, and conditions can change quickly.

Officials are asking drivers to use extra caution when entering and exiting the area and to stay alert for emergency personnel and equipment on the road.

Where things stand

The Highway 82 Fire has burned 22,471 acres since it started April 20 near the communities of Atkinson and Waynesville. The fire is 85% contained, but it is not out. Heat and smoldering remain throughout the area, and officials say the exceptional drought gripping Brantley County — the most severe drought classification recognized by forecasters — means the ground is still dangerously dry.

State investigators say the fire started when a Mylar balloon struck a power line, sending electricity into nearby vegetation. That investigation remains open.

What is still restricted

Zones 23 and 24, which cover hunting club land, remain closed as active fire zones. Residents are asked to stay out of those areas.

A burn ban remains in effect across south Georgia. No drones are permitted to fly over active fire areas.

Getting help

Residents who need donated supplies can contact Brantley Family Connection at 10305 Main Street in Nahunta. Waynesville Missionary Baptist Church is also distributing donations to those in need. For general fire information, call (912) 612-7449 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.