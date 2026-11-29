Twenty-one people have died in crashes on Georgia roads during the Thanksgiving travel period, up from 16 Saturday evening.

What changed: The Georgia Department of Public Safety said Sunday morning its officers had responded to 61 more crashes and made 120 more arrests for driving under the influence since Saturday evening.

By the numbers: The department counted 354 crashes, 135 injuries and 16 deaths in its own tally. The statewide count includes deaths reported by other law enforcement agencies.

The department reported 39 crashes involving impaired drivers and 12 involving commercial vehicles. It counted 306 arrests for driving under the influence, 378 distracted driving citations and 404 seat belt citations.

For the drive home: The holiday count runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.