What happened: Deputies went to the 2300 block of Naples Drive around 6:15 p.m. after a report of gunfire and a person down. They found a woman with a gunshot wound, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office did not give her condition.

How to help: Deputies described the suspect as a Black man about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 240 pounds who was wearing all black. The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information or a sighting to call 911.