AUGUSTA — A woman was shot Friday evening on Naples Drive in Augusta. Richmond County deputies asked people to avoid the area while they searched for a suspect.
What happened: Deputies went to the 2300 block of Naples Drive around 6:15 p.m. after a report of gunfire and a person down. They found a woman with a gunshot wound, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office did not give her condition.
How to help: Deputies described the suspect as a Black man about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 240 pounds who was wearing all black. The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information or a sighting to call 911.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.