COLUMBUS — A woman was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting on Thanksgiving night in east Columbus.
What happened: Columbus police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Mill Branch Road. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said 41-year-old Danlycia Franklin was shot multiple times in a driveway and died at 12:25 a.m. Friday. Her family has been notified.
What’s next: Columbus police detectives are investigating.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.