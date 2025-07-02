A garbage truck tipped over and struck a fire hydrant on East Cherokee Drive, forcing officials to close the road at Cokers Chapel Road.

🚨 Why It Matters: Your evening commute may have been impacted if you travel this route.

💦 What’s Happening: The overturned truck spilled its contents across the roadway while hitting a fire hydrant, creating a geyser of rusty water shooting into the air. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to find alternate routes.

🚧 Road Closures: East Cherokee Drive is completely closed at the Cokers Chapel Road intersection. Officials haven’t provided an estimated time for reopening.

🚒 Emergency Response: Emergency crews are actively working to address both the vehicle accident and water main issues.