A garbage truck tipped over and struck a fire hydrant on East Cherokee Drive, forcing officials to close the road at Cokers Chapel Road.
🚨 Why It Matters: Your evening commute may have been impacted if you travel this route.
💦 What’s Happening: The overturned truck spilled its contents across the roadway while hitting a fire hydrant, creating a geyser of rusty water shooting into the air. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to find alternate routes.
🚧 Road Closures: East Cherokee Drive is completely closed at the Cokers Chapel Road intersection. Officials haven’t provided an estimated time for reopening.
🚒 Emergency Response: Emergency crews are actively working to address both the vehicle accident and water main issues.
B.T. Clark
