Five people were arrested early Sunday after a car struck a police vehicle during an illegal street takeover on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County.
What happened: Police got a call about a street takeover at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the 2600 block of Bouldercrest Road. When officers showed up, people at the scene tried to leave. One car hit a police vehicle while driving away. Officers caught up with that car at a nearby gas station.
Who was arrested: All five people in the car were arrested and taken to DeKalb County Jail:
- 18-year-old Isaac Ayes faces charges of fleeing and eluding police, hit and run, improper lane change, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and taking part in a street takeover.
- 18-year-old Joana Martinez, 18-year-old Camilla Marquez, 20-year-old Jhonatan Vega, and 17-year-old Antonio Brazil each face a charge of taking part in a street takeover.
What’s important: A street takeover is when a group blocks off a road or parking lot so drivers can perform dangerous stunts. Georgia law makes taking part in one a crime. Fleeing and eluding means a driver kept going after police tried to pull them over.
What’s still unknown: It is not clear whether anyone was hurt, including the officer whose vehicle was struck. The condition of the police vehicle was not reported. It is also unclear whether the 17-year-old will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult.
The path forward: All five face criminal charges. Under Georgia law, a street takeover charge is a misdemeanor on a first offense, but other charges in this case, including hit and run and fleeing and eluding, carry heavier penalties. All five are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.