The city of Roswell is giving the boot to a consulting company hired by and long-praised by its former mayor, in a signal that the era of running City Hall like a corporation is over.

The city council voted 4-2 Monday to end its contract with Seer World, the firm that was paid more than $2.8 million in public money since 2024.

Why It Matters: Roswell taxpayers funded a consulting contract that exceeded its original $2 million annual budget cap. The city is now betting that bringing this work in-house will be more accountable and cost-effective.

What’s Happening: The council’s vote ends the master services agreement with Seer World, which guided the city’s economic development strategy across 25 completed projects.

The city contracted $3.09 million total through Seer World — more than the $2 million annual budget limit set when the deal was signed in 2024.

Roswell is now hiring an economic development project manager and an economic development specialist to handle this work internally.

Between the Lines: This was not the first time the council pulled back from Seer World. In February, the council voted to end a specific piece of the contract that had outsourced the city’s chief operating officer role — a position that cost taxpayers $340,000 per year.

Catch Up Quick: Seer World’s relationship with Roswell was controversial from the start. The firm was first hired in 2023 to advise the city on real estate acquisitions and a proposed stadium and entertainment district. Residents raised concerns about transparency in that process. When the broader master services agreement came up for approval in April 2024, the council was already divided — that vote was also split.

The Bigger Picture: Roswell is not alone in wrestling with how much to rely on outside consultants for core government functions like economic development. Cities across the country have faced scrutiny when private firms take on roles like a chief operating officer, that residents expect elected officials and public employees to fill.