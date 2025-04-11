Fallen Oak Tree Closes Zebulon Road in Macon

A large oak tree has fallen across Zebulon Road, forcing officials to close the section between Madison Subdivision and Powers Plantation. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies now direct drivers to find alternate routes while crews work to remove the tree.

🚫 What We Don’t Know: Officials haven’t provided an estimated time for when the road will reopen.

🚗 Why It Matters: This closure affects a key connector road in the area. Commuters who regularly use this route will face delays and need to plan extra travel time until crews complete the removal.

⏱️ What’s Next: Work crews are actively removing the tree. The Sheriff’s Office promises to notify the public once the road reopens to traffic.

🔄 Take Action: If this is part of your regular route, plan an alternate path until officials announce the road has reopened. Check local traffic apps or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office social media pages for updates before traveling in the area.