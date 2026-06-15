What happened: A red sedan was stopped westbound on Bass Road, waiting to turn left onto Westchester Drive. The driver of a Chevrolet utility truck, also heading west, swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid hitting the sedan. The utility truck struck a Peterbilt commercial truck coming the other way, and the force of the crash caused the utility truck to flip over.

The victim: The 36-year-old man behind the wheel of the utility truck died at the scene. Deputy Coroner Luann Stone pronounced him dead. His name has not been released, and his family had not been notified as of Monday morning.

The other driver: The 62-year-old driver of the Peterbilt was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. He is listed in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

The investigation: The crash was reported at 10:05 a.m. Monday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.