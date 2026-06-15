MACON — A 36-year-old man died Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Bass Road near Westchester Drive in Macon.
What happened: A red sedan was stopped westbound on Bass Road, waiting to turn left onto Westchester Drive. The driver of a Chevrolet utility truck, also heading west, swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid hitting the sedan. The utility truck struck a Peterbilt commercial truck coming the other way, and the force of the crash caused the utility truck to flip over.
The victim: The 36-year-old man behind the wheel of the utility truck died at the scene. Deputy Coroner Luann Stone pronounced him dead. His name has not been released, and his family had not been notified as of Monday morning.
The other driver: The 62-year-old driver of the Peterbilt was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. He is listed in stable condition. No one else was hurt.
The investigation: The crash was reported at 10:05 a.m. Monday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.