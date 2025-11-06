A cement truck driver died Wednesday morning after his vehicle overturned into an embankment along Marietta Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.

Why It Matters: The fatal crash closed a section of one of Atlanta’s busiest industrial corridors during morning rush hour, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.

What’s Happening: Atlanta police responded to 2251 Marietta Boulevard NW around 7:13 a.m. and found the cement truck on its side in an embankment. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Fire crews extricated him and rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According police, the truck was traveling northbound on Marietta Boulevard when it suddenly veered off the road, struck an electric pole, went over a divider, and landed on its side in the embankment. The department’s Accident Investigations Unit is examining what led to the crash.

