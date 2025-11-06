A cement truck driver died Wednesday morning after his vehicle overturned into an embankment along Marietta Boulevard in northwest Atlanta.
Why It Matters: The fatal crash closed a section of one of Atlanta’s busiest industrial corridors during morning rush hour, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.
What’s Happening: Atlanta police responded to 2251 Marietta Boulevard NW around 7:13 a.m. and found the cement truck on its side in an embankment. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was trapped inside the overturned vehicle. Fire crews extricated him and rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According police, the truck was traveling northbound on Marietta Boulevard when it suddenly veered off the road, struck an electric pole, went over a divider, and landed on its side in the embankment. The department’s Accident Investigations Unit is examining what led to the crash.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.