Two left lanes on northbound I-285 in Fulton County are shut down near the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit after a crash.

What’s happening: The wreck is at mile marker 9, just before the State Route 139/MLK Jr. Drive interchange. Drivers heading north through that stretch should expect backups.

What this means for you: If you are on I-285 North near MLK Jr. Drive, give yourself extra time or find another way around.

The path forward: Georgia DOT expects the lanes to clear by 3:10 p.m. You can track updates at 511ga.org.