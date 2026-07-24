Two left lanes on northbound I-285 in Fulton County are shut down near the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit after a crash.
What’s happening: The wreck is at mile marker 9, just before the State Route 139/MLK Jr. Drive interchange. Drivers heading north through that stretch should expect backups.
What this means for you: If you are on I-285 North near MLK Jr. Drive, give yourself extra time or find another way around.
The path forward: Georgia DOT expects the lanes to clear by 3:10 p.m. You can track updates at 511ga.org.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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