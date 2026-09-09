8c88fcef 9640 479c 91aa 10ce9cdfaa2c.max 1200x675 1 pillarbox

A tractor-trailer caught fire and blocked the southbound lanes of I-985 near Exit 12 Wednesday afternoon, forcing drivers to find other routes.

What happened: A tractor-trailer fully caught fire on I-985 southbound, also known as Lanier Parkway, just past Exit 12. All southbound lanes were blocked while crews worked the scene.

Latest: All lanes reopened at 2:12 p.m. after crews removed the burned truck from the road. Southbound traffic remained heavy during the removal.

Add The Georgia Sun as a
preferred source on Google
Bcmug 150x150
Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com  Web

B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.

Trending Now ↻ 3m ago
  1. Man shot while visiting a woman in Augusta
  2. Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Macon
  3. Augusta High School Senior Named National Merit Semifinalist
  4. Milton postpones Crabapple Fest due to COVID-19
  5. Reporter's Notebook: September 10, 2026.