A tractor-trailer caught fire and blocked the southbound lanes of I-985 near Exit 12 Wednesday afternoon, forcing drivers to find other routes.

What happened: A tractor-trailer fully caught fire on I-985 southbound, also known as Lanier Parkway, just past Exit 12. All southbound lanes were blocked while crews worked the scene.

Latest: All lanes reopened at 2:12 p.m. after crews removed the burned truck from the road. Southbound traffic remained heavy during the removal.