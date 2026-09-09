A tractor-trailer caught fire and blocked the southbound lanes of I-985 near Exit 12 Wednesday afternoon, forcing drivers to find other routes.
What happened: A tractor-trailer fully caught fire on I-985 southbound, also known as Lanier Parkway, just past Exit 12. All southbound lanes were blocked while crews worked the scene.
Latest: All lanes reopened at 2:12 p.m. after crews removed the burned truck from the road. Southbound traffic remained heavy during the removal.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.