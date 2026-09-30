What’s happening: On September 28, the resident was attacked by a fox near Bryant Commons Park, close to the intersection of Highway 84 and General Screven Way in Hinesville. The fox was killed and sent to a public health lab, where it tested positive for rabies on September 29.

What’s new: The resident has been told about the positive test result and is now getting follow-up medical care.

What this means for you: If an animal bites you, you need to get medical care right away. You should also call Liberty County Animal Services at 912-876-9191 and the Liberty County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-368-5520.

Rabies is a deadly virus. It spreads through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. In coastal Georgia, rabies can show up in wild animals like raccoons, foxes and bats.

How to protect yourself and your pets

Stay away from animals you don’t know, wild or stray.

Keep your pets’ rabies shots up to date. Dogs and cats should get their first rabies vaccine after 12 weeks old, a booster shot within a year, and then a shot every one to three years, depending on what your vet recommends.

Don’t handle, feed or attract wild animals. That means keeping garbage cans closed and not leaving pet food outside at night.

Never bring a wild animal into your home or try to keep it as a pet.

Don’t try to nurse a sick animal back to health yourself. Call animal control or a licensed animal rescue group instead.

Teach kids to never touch an unfamiliar animal, even if it looks friendly. A simple rule to teach them: love your own pets, leave other animals alone.

Warning signs in animals

An animal with rabies may act differently than normal. Signs include sudden aggression or biting, showing no fear of people or other natural enemies, foaming at the mouth, and paralysis.