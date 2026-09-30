Catoosa County residents are getting phone calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement or government officials, telling them they have a warrant, missed jury duty, or are about to be arrested, according to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s happening: The callers offer a way out. They tell people they can avoid arrest by paying a fine right away, but only if they pay with bitcoin, a bitcoin ATM, another type of cryptocurrency, or gift cards.

The warning: The sheriff’s office says this is a scam. Real government agencies do not ask people to pay fines with gift cards or cryptocurrency to keep from being arrested.

Don’t panic or act out of fear if you get a call like this.

Never send money, gift card numbers, or cryptocurrency to someone who calls you out of nowhere.

Don’t trust caller ID or a phone number the caller gives you.

Hang up and call the agency back using a number you look up yourself.

Talk to a family member or friend you trust before you pay anything.

What this means for you: If you get one of these calls, hang up and do not send any money, gift card codes, or cryptocurrency. If you already sent money, contact your bank or the cryptocurrency exchange you used right away, and keep your receipts, text messages, and any other records of the transaction.

The path forward: You can report these scam calls to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov. Anyone with questions about a real warrant or legal matter can call the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office directly at 706-935-2424.