A Clayton man was shot and killed on a residential street Tuesday, and deputies arrested another Clayton man.

What’s happening: Rabun County deputies were called to a shooting on Sutton Lane in Clayton on Tuesday, September 29. When they got there, they found 31-year-old Matthew Scott Webb, of Clayton, lying in the road. Webb had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene by Rabun County Coroner Sam Beck.

What’s new: Deputies detained 34-year-old Casey Ramey, also of Clayton, at the scene without any trouble. Investigators say Ramey and Webb knew each other. Arrest warrants have since been issued charging Ramey with felony murder and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Rabun County Detention Center.

The investigation: An autopsy on Webb is set to be done at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators say the case is still open.

The path forward: Once the investigation is finished, the case will be handed to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for prosecution.