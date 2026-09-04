MACON — A 78-year-old Bibb County woman died Friday after a three-vehicle crash on Gray Highway at Woodlawn Drive.
What happened: Sheriff’s officials say 78-year-old Cheryl Reed was driving east on Gray Highway near Woodlawn Drive when her white Lexus hit a tan Chevrolet Silverado. A black Acura SUV was also involved in the crash. The Macon-Bibb E-911 Center received the call at 1:39 p.m.
The victims: Reed was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed her death. The driver of the Silverado was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The driver of the Acura was not hurt.
What’s next: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. Anyone with information can call (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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- 78-year-old woman dies after crash on Gray Highway in Bibb County
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