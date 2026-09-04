What happened: Sheriff’s officials say 78-year-old Cheryl Reed was driving east on Gray Highway near Woodlawn Drive when her white Lexus hit a tan Chevrolet Silverado. A black Acura SUV was also involved in the crash. The Macon-Bibb E-911 Center received the call at 1:39 p.m.

The victims: Reed was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed her death. The driver of the Silverado was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The driver of the Acura was not hurt.

What’s next: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. Anyone with information can call (478) 751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.