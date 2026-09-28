What’s happening: Both markets run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 8830 Roswell Rd. More than 30 local farmers, food makers, craftspeople, and specialty vendors will be on hand, with fresh produce, handmade goods, and ready-to-eat food available.

What’s new: The Night Market is a pilot program the city launched this year to see whether residents want a regular Thursday evening market. The October 1 and November 5 dates are the last two of the season.

What this means for you: If you want to shop the market, you have two Thursday evenings left to do it before the season ends.