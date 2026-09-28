SANDY SPRINGS — Sandy Springs residents have two more chances this fall to shop local vendors on a weeknight, with the final Night Markets of the season set for October 1 and November 5 at River Springs Shopping Center on Roswell Road.
What’s happening: Both markets run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 8830 Roswell Rd. More than 30 local farmers, food makers, craftspeople, and specialty vendors will be on hand, with fresh produce, handmade goods, and ready-to-eat food available.
What’s new: The Night Market is a pilot program the city launched this year to see whether residents want a regular Thursday evening market. The October 1 and November 5 dates are the last two of the season.
What this means for you: If you want to shop the market, you have two Thursday evenings left to do it before the season ends.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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