A Forsyth County Indian restaurant failed its health inspection last week, scoring a 49 out of 100, and agreed to shut down voluntarily until inspectors clear it to reopen.

What happened: A Georgia Department of Public Health inspector visited Hashtag India, at 4090 Johns Creek Parkway, on Sept. 24 and found more than a dozen violations. The restaurant’s score dropped from an 85 in March to a 49, which earns a U grade — the lowest possible. Anything below 70 is a failing score.

What the inspector found: The violations covered food temperatures, pest control, sanitation, and basic food handling. Among the problems:

Live flies were found on raw chicken. The chicken was thrown out.

Milk stored on a mobile cart in the kitchen measured between 70 and 71 degrees. Cold food must stay at 41 degrees or below.

Chicken that had been cooling since 11:30 a.m. was still at 75 degrees by 3:54 p.m. Another batch started at 1 p.m. measured 117 degrees at the same time. Both were thrown out.

Rice and other hot foods on the counter measured as low as 79 degrees. Hot food must stay at 135 degrees or above.

The three-compartment sink used to wash dishes had a basin that could not hold water, meaning the kitchen had no way to properly sanitize dishes. The restaurant agreed to close until the sink is repaired.

A prep sink had dark green-black mold-like growth inside it. A hand sink in the same area also had the same growth.

A hand sink near the rear door was blocked by rubber gloves, a scraper, and partially consumed employee drinks. A separate hand sink was being used as a dump sink. Both were cleared during the inspection.

Paneer, an Indian cheese, was thawing in 72-degree standing water. It was thrown out.

Numerous flies were found throughout the kitchen and front food service area.

Gaps in the back door allowed light from outside to come through, creating an opening for pests.

Food in the walk-in cooler had prep dates of Sept. 20, 21, and 23 with no discard dates marked. That food was thrown out.

Employees had not been told they were required to report illness symptoms. Managers had employees sign acknowledgment forms during the inspection.

No manager was present at the start of the inspection. One arrived partway through the inspection.

What’s new: The restaurant’s previous score in March was an 85, a B grade. Its score before that, in March 2025, was a 100.

What this means for you: The restaurant agreed to stay closed until the walk-in cooler and dish sink are repaired and a food safety trainer works with employees in person.

The path forward: A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Oct. 8.