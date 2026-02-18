Listen to this post

Two people died Wednesday in a crash on I-75 South near Sardis Church Road in Macon.

Why It Matters: The deaths mark another fatal accident on a stretch of I-75 that runs through Bibb County, raising concerns about highway safety for drivers and families traveling through the area.

What Happened: Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed a 61-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child died in the crash. The coroner did not release their names or additional details about the victims.